February 11, 1930 - July 18, 2020. A fixture at the Los Angeles Valley College library for twenty-five years, Cynthia passed away at a nursing facility in West Hollywood. As she said at her February birthday celebration, "ninety years is a goodly span." Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of John G. Bruce and Gertrude Pierce. An honors student at Redford High School, and a Regent's Scholar at the University of Michigan, she studied English, wrote poetry, and hosted a radio program. Fluent in French, she made numerous trips to Paris over the course of her life. She worked in the library at Michigan and found her calling, and also met her future husband, Sheldon Siskin. Cynthia followed Shelly to Los Angeles, where her twenties were marked by a dizzying series of events which began with a lavish wedding at the Siskin family home in September 1954. She attended the funerals of both her father and her brother (also John Bruce) while pregnant with her two sons, John (b. 1956) and Alex (b. 1958). Her mother Gertrude moved to Beverly Hills, and Cynthia was a devoted daughter. Cynthia joined in and supported Shelly's active lifestyle, combining ski trips in the Alps with visits to Paris. The adventures continued as a family enterprise, Cynthia meticulously organizing weekends at the San Onofre Surfing Club, Lake Nacimiento, and Mammoth, along with road trips to the National Parks and spring break at major western ski resorts. She was a lively member of the extended Siskin family, the owners of Angelus Furniture and W.J. Sloane's in Beverly Hills, which had regular holiday gatherings of its "Cousins Club." The apotheosis of the family sojourns was a 1969 epic journey to Alaska on the ALCAN Highway (still a dirt road), with an aluminum fishing boat on the Chrysler station wagon roof, towing a utility trailer. Upon returning, family business fortunes had soured, and the '70s became a decade of dissolution and divorce. As her sons left home to attend UC schools, Cynthia began working as a clerk at the Valley College Library, finished her MLS degree at USC, and served as a librarian for the next twenty-five years. She continued playing bridge and traveling, often with close companion Beth Soffran. Later Cynthia spent every weekend with her grandchildren Isabel and Charlie, regularly bringing "Nanny bags" of treats. She retired in 1995, and stayed close to the Siskin-Pascal family. Health issues slowed her down in later years, but she was still feisty and sharp when she moved into assisted living at Watermark Beverly Hills in 2011. Cynthia bore her challenges and trials with stalwart determination and razor-sharp acuity, refusing to acknowledge frailty or engage in self-pity. At the end she settled into a gentle and modest serenity, mostly listening to opera. She is survived by her son John and his wife Susan Rogers, and her son Alex and his wife Jenny Pascal, and grandchildren Isabel and Charlie.



