May 2, 1968 - February 15, 2020 In Loving Memory of Cynthya Amezcua, longtime resident of Pico Rivera, CA. Cynthya was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. She was well-respected and a beloved school teacher. Mrs. Amezcua was preceded in death by her father Jesus Reyes, her brothers Jose and Antonio, her great-grandmother Selerina Betancourt, her aunts Pomposa P. Valles and Norma Parga. She is survived by her husband Jesus Amezcua, children, Jessica, Jesus, Abel, Evette and Mathew, grandchildren, grandmother Estefana Parga, mother Maria Reyes, sister Elizabeth Sammond, brother Jose-Antonio Reyes, along with several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020
