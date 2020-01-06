|
|
February 22, 1958 - December 21, 2019
Dal Alan Swain passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 21st, 2019. He is survived by his son, Alexander Swain, his daughter Andrea Swain Laks (Brian), his grandson Christopher Laks, the mother of his children Francine Swain, his brother Kurt Swain (Shenny), his sisters Paula Hay (Chris) and Kathy Palko, his nephews Jake Swain and Hunter Hay, and his nieces Cindy Vakulick and Cecilia Swain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Richard Swain and Dorris Warrick Swain, and his brother Mark Swain.
Dal was born February 22nd, 1958 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood days on Crescent Drive in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, and attended Burrell High School. Dal then went on to Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), where he joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity while he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Management. Upon graduation from Penn State, Dal moved to Maine to work for the Hannaford Brothers Corporation. Later, he bought a "ticket around the world," allowing him to visit several different countries, until he settled in Taiwan. While living in Taiwan, he mastered the language of Mandarin as he worked at Tai-Da University in Taipei as an Associate Professor, and then later as a Marketing Manager for Baker McKenzie. Eventually he returned to the United States, settling in Long Beach, California, where he met his best friends in his life and earned his MBA at California State University, Long Beach. He went on to live in Los Angeles, where he would end up living for the rest of his life. A lifelong entrepreneur, Dal opened his own exercise equipment company, Fliteline Industries, in the late '80s. During this time, he met his wife, of 27 years, Francine. They shared many interests and adventures together, ultimately founding what would become a chain of English language schools throughout the United States and abroad. This company, FLS International, would become Dal's greatest legacy and passion of his life, as he took a great interest in changing the lives of students for the better, opening their hearts and minds to the endless possibilities a new culture would afford them. He later served on the Citrus College Foundation Board and served as a board member of English USA. He was a patron of the arts, most notably supporting his love for classical music as he served as a director of The Los Angeles Master Chorale. Throughout his life, his greatest passions included politics and world affairs, golf, scuba diving, skiing, the theatre and the arts. He was devoted to his family, often noting that his greatest accomplishment in life was raising his two loving children. He was regarded by many as the funniest man they ever met, as his quick wit put whoever he was speaking to, be it a lifelong friend or a stranger sitting next to him on a plane, in stitches as he delivered joke after joke. He commanded the attention of every room he stepped into and endeavored to practice kindness and generosity in all his interactions.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to The Jesuit Restorative Justice Initiative, Loyola High School, or Mayfield Senior School.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, January 9th at 11:30 AM at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena, California (1501 Fremont Ave).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020