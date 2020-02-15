Home

More Obituaries for Dalal Khouri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalal Ghorra Khouri

Dalal Ghorra Khouri Obituary
June 2, 1945 - February 9, 2020 Dalal passed away peacefully at her home in Marina del Rey, California. She had been battling pancreatic cancer since July 2019. Dalal lived a full life, raising three daughters who brought her immense pride. She was a dedicated healthcare practice administrator, faithful church parishioner, committed community member in Miami and Los Angeles, artist and hostess. Dalal was known for her loyalty, compassion, faith, generosity and strength, as well as her incredible cooking. She will be missed by her friends around the world and her extensive family in Los Angeles and Lebanon. Dalal is survived by her three daughters, Hala, Lara, and Kristine and their spouses along with her beloved grandsons Sebastian and Marley. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2020 from 3-6pm in Los Angeles, CA. Please contact the family for location details. A 40-day memorial mass will be held at St. Jude Melkite Church in Miami, FL on March 22, 2020 at 11:30am. A memorial will also be planned in Lebanon.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
