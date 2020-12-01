June 30, 1932 - August 20, 2020 Dale Douglas Donalson passed away Aug. 20, 2020 in Westlake Village, CA at age 88. Born in New Mexico, Dale grew up in South Pasadena, CA. He graduated from South Pasadena High and earned college degrees at the U of Colorado and UCLA. Dale married wife Joanie in 1956. They moved to Westlake Village, CA where they raised sons Doug and Mark. Dale spent 35 years working for Hughes Aircraft, retiring as Corporate Vice President for Quality Control. His hobbies included aerobatic flying, dog agility, and his antique radio museum. Dale leaves behind loving family and friends who will miss him greatly including wife Joanie, son Mark, daughter in law Erin, and grandchildren Caleb, Devrie, and Tanner. Services pending due to Covid 19 restrictions.



