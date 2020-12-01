Chase, Doris (Dallas) ElaineNovember 2, 1931 – March 9, 2020 Chase, Robert (Bob) DouglasMay 5, 1930 – November 28, 2020Bob and Dallas Chase passed away within 8 months of each other, both unexpectedly. Their 64-year marriage was a tribute to their lifelong passion and dedication to one another. Bob, born in Tokyo Japan, was the second eldest child of missionaries John and Wahneta Chase's four children. Dallas, the eldest child of Arthur and Ruth Ball's four children, was born in Spokane Washington. Bob and Dallas' deep love for each other was evident to all who knew them. Together they raised six uniquely individual children: Thomas Nixon (Margaret) of St. Helena, CA; Michael Nixon; Kathleen Chase Landkammer (Kenneth) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Robin Chase (Janis) of Monte Rio, CA; Karen Chase Drenner (Edward) of Palmdale, CA; and Sandra Chase Landkammer (Scott) of Auburn, WA. Bob and Dallas have eight grandchildren, Kristi Landkammer Bibbey; Inice Drenner Rowe; Jody Landkammer Enright; Christopher Landkammer; Kyle Landkammer; Kellie Drenner; Katie Landkammer; and Kevin Drenner and six great-grandchildren, Jade, Brooklyn, Madisen, Jackson, Chase and Bryce. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and elder brother, Kenneth. His sisters, Nadine Neuhaus and Lois Finch, will miss their big brother, whom they deeply loved and respected. Dallas was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Donna. Her sister Lois Woodburn and brother Dan Ball, both of who miss her dearly, survive her.If raising six uniquely independent children was not a feat in and of itself, doing it on a schoolteacher's salary was even more remarkable. Fortunately, Bob's career in education expanded, moving from high school teacher, to college professor and then to college Dean. Bob took advantage of an early retirement incentive at the young age of 55 and enjoyed his "retirement" with a variety of international academic positions, including teaching college courses aboard naval ships all over the world, working in Mexico City; Nanjing, China; and Sydney, Australia. With the exception of his stints on naval vessels, Dallas accompanied Bob across the globe where they made lifelong friends and experienced the richness and culture of each country. In addition to their travels around the world, Bob and Dallas were avid campers, once spending three months traveling Europe in their Westphalia Camper Van. Camping was also an inexpensive means for family vacations with six children! Over the course of their married life, Bob and Dallas had homes in Whittier and Monterey Park, California but were most proud of their Eichler home in Granada Hills, California where they lived for 48 years before moving to a retirement community in Rancho Cucamonga, California in 2019. Bob was an avid scrabble player and at 90 was still competitive, beating the socks off his children and son-in laws! He was a kind and gentle soul with a quick wit and integrity above reproach. Dallas, was an accomplished and talented artist and the recipient of many coveted art awards. Over her artistic career she belonged to numerous Art Associations, including the Whittier Art Association, Collage Artists of America,Women Painters West, and the Monterey Park Art Association where she met many of her cherished friends. Dallas was a phenomenal cook, always impressing family and friends with elaborate meals, often serving international cuisine on beautifully decorated tables. Bob adored Dallas and constantly lavished praise on her talents as an artist, a chef, a mother and a beautiful woman. Bob and Dallas lived well and were loved by many. The world will not be the same without them.



