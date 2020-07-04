November 24, 1942 - June 26, 2020 Damon Clinton Bame died peacefully in Riverside, California, succumbing to heart disease. Born in Los Angeles, he was raised in Glendale where he was a good student and an All CIF athlete at Glendale High School. From there he went to Glendale Junior College on a full football scholarship, later transferring to USC, playing guard for the their legendary 11-0 1962 season. Playing as #64, he was recognized All-American by the Associated Press in 1962 and 1963.After USC, he earned his Master's degree in History from Chapman University in Orange.Damon had a varied career, teaching history, coaching university and high-school football throughout the southwest, and for many years working in precious metal recycling. He lived most of his life in Southern California, often near the beach.A man of fierce intellect, he suffered no fools, loved to debate politics and history, and remained a passionate football fan throughout his life.Damon is survived by his son Darryl Hopper-Bame of Redondo Beach, sisters M. Roberta Gran of Los Angeles and Barbara J. Hill of Whittier, his brother Joe D. Bame of Ojai, and a large extended family.



