November 4, 1926 - August 26, 2020 Dan Chevron, born Ducan Cupach in Cleveland, Ohio died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, California. Dan Chevron is survived by his three surviving step-daughters, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dan is predeceased by his wife, Jane Chevron, his son, Marc Chevron and his step-daughter Ann Gish-Phillips. No services will be held. In honor of Dan, donations can be made to St. Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral ( saintstevens.org ).