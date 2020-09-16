June 30, 1926 - September 3, 2020 Dan Lockwood McGurk passed away at his home in Newport Beach on September 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Dan died of natural causes.Son of Herbert Lockwood McGurk and Mary Bray McGurk, Dan was born in Eufaula, Alabama on June 30, 1926. He lived his early life in Eufaula, London, Argentina, and Connecticut as his father was given various positions with Frigidaire. He went on to receive a degree in Engineering from Texas A&M and then graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1949. He was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University where he received degrees in Economics, Philosophy and Political Science. In 1956, Dan left military service and began a decades-long career in the nascent computer industry, first with TRW and eventually with Scientific Data Systems. Shortly after Xerox acquired SDS in 1971, Dan retired to become a full-time investor and entrepreneur. In 1975, he was asked to join then President Ford's administration as an assistant director in the Office of Management Budget, a position he kept until President Carter took office. In 1985, Dan founded Southland Title (now Lawyers Title) with family friend, David Cronenbold, and went on to serve as Chairman of the Board for the next 20 years. Dan believed in being a strong contributing member of his community. He held positions in a number of southern California non-profit organizations, with a focus on helping disadvantaged youth become leaders. He also set up a family non-profit 501C-3, The McGurk Foundation, dedicated to supporting self-sufficiency among young people in need. One of Dan's other passions was sailing. Besides participating in local races from southern California to Baja, Dan raced in the TransPac from Los Angeles to Hawaii, and sailed across the Atlantic from Miami to Portugal in a 45' sloop. Above all, Dan was a family man. He married Francis Brady Murphy in 1949 and had four children: Christine, Herbert Lockwood II, William Arthur Patrick, and Michael Francis Forest. After the couple divorced, Dan married Shirley Ann Reece Cain and eventually adopted her three children: Scott Randall Cain, Kelly Corinne and Stacey Erin. After Shirley passed away, Dan married a third time at the age of 86 to Joan Sydney Anderson of Houston, Texas. At 94, Dan had lived a life filled with service, new technology, adventure and family. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, all 7 of his children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at his home in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a charitable contribution in Dan's name. Please contact Dave Hylen, trust executor, at dwhylen@gmail.com for details.



