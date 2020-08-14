1/1
Dan S. Gruber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1944 - 2020 Dan Gruber, age 75 of Burbank, CA, passed away in his home on July 10, 2020.Dan was born on Oct. 5, 1944 to Simon and Virginia Gruber in Chicago, IL. He was a resident of Burbank, CA most of his life, and graduated from Burbank High School in 1962. He worked as a general contractor and was well respected in the building industry. He was a Veteran in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam war. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, wood working and best of all, his dog Cinnamon.Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Simon (aka Sam) and Virginia Gruber. He is survived by his daughter, Chrissy Gruber; his son, Eric Gruber; and sister, Marianne Gunther.Services and burial will be at:Los Angeles National Cemetery onAug. 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm.950 South Sepulveda BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90049.If you plan on attending please contact: Lee Gotwals at leegotwals@hotmail.com or (805) 643-4123

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved