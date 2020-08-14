1944 - 2020 Dan Gruber, age 75 of Burbank, CA, passed away in his home on July 10, 2020.Dan was born on Oct. 5, 1944 to Simon and Virginia Gruber in Chicago, IL. He was a resident of Burbank, CA most of his life, and graduated from Burbank High School in 1962. He worked as a general contractor and was well respected in the building industry. He was a Veteran in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam war. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, wood working and best of all, his dog Cinnamon.Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Simon (aka Sam) and Virginia Gruber. He is survived by his daughter, Chrissy Gruber; his son, Eric Gruber; and sister, Marianne Gunther.Services and burial will be at:Los Angeles National Cemetery onAug. 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm.950 South Sepulveda BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90049.If you plan on attending please contact: Lee Gotwals at leegotwals@hotmail.com or (805) 643-4123



