February 20, 1951 - June 30, 2020 Dana Jayne Fatigante, 69, passed away peacefully at home in Leander, Texas. Daughter of Francis A. Fatigante and Jane Burns Fatigante, Dana was born in Altoona PA and moved to Southern California two years later. Dana grew up in the South Bay and moved to Hollywood in the late 1960s. She became a songwriter, manager, and, for over 25 years, owner of Stunt Contact. She was loved by many people because of her amazing talents and generous loving spirit. She is survived by her son Josh Siegel, mother Jane Fatigante, sisters, brother and spouses, Sharon and Mike Lura, Frank and Sandy Fatigante, Gwyne and Jim Webb. Celebrations of her life will be held when COVID-19 allows.



