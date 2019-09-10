|
Dana Millington Southwood, 22-year resident of Manhattan Beach and 39-year resident of the South Bay, passed away at the Little Company of Mary Hospital on August 23, 2019. Born September 30, 1957 in New York City, Dana soon moved with parents Eric and Elizabeth Southwood to Redwood City, California, where he grew up and attended Menlo School. Dana went on to attend Stanford University, where he was a member of the musician-filled Theta Xi Fraternity and played a season on the Varsity soccer team. Dana graduated from Stanford in 1980, earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Aeronautical & Astronomical Engineering with an emphasis on Satellite Systems and Controls. After graduating, Dana accepted a position at Northrop Grumman, formerly TRW, in Redondo Beach where he would spend his entire 39-year career and hold a variety of roles as both an engineer and manager. Most recently, Dana was responsible for the management of program risk, opportunity and baseline for the James Webb Space Telescope (scheduled to launch in 2020, the JWST will allow us to observe further into space and, concomitantly, further back in time than ever before). During his early years in the South Bay, Dana met the love of his life, Donna, with whom he would spend 33 wonderful years and raise three children. Dana was an avid guitarist and spent much of his spare time playing and listening to music. In addition to music, Dana loved playing and watching soccer and baseball, reading, bike rides, and traveling. Above all else, he cherished spending time with his wife and kids. Dana, known by all for his loving, humble and respectful manner, his vast intellect, and quick wit, is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Rob, Victoria and Grant; his grandchildren, Violet and Lincoln; his brothers, Colin and Blake; his sister, Caitlin; his mother-in-law, Gail; his brother-in-law, Wyn; his nieces, Tenly and Teegan; his nephews, Nathan and Daniel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will cherish his memory. A celebration of Dana's life will be held on Sunday, September 22nd at 2:00 pm at the Neptunian Woman's Club in Manhattan Beach, 920 Highland Avenue. For those planning to attend, please consider using rideshare services, and note that public parking is available at the Metlox, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Limited valet service will be available free of cost at the entrance to the Neptunian Woman's Club. Dana and his band played at the Neptunian Woman's Club years ago in front of a (surely) full crowd, including his loving wife, Donna. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Daniel Pearl Foundation or the Rex Foundation in Dana's honor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, 2019