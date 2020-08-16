1/
Daniel Arthur Estrada
November 28, 1941 - August 14, 2020 Daniel "Doc Dan" Arthur Estrada passed away on August 14, 2020, in his home in La Puente, California at the age of 78. Dan was born November 28, 1941 to the late Leandro and Gladys Estrada in Saginaw, MI. He was a cowboy at heart who hitch-hiked his way to California where he met and married his lifelong sweetheart, Judy Ann. Dan lead many lives before leaving this world – salesman, tile layer, cabinet builder, manager, owner, restaurateur and exercise equipment repair man. Through all of his titles he was always a hard worker and a stubborn optimist who wore his boots with pride.Dan is survived by his wife Judy, two sons; Daniel T. Estrada and Duane E. Estrada and his wife Lisa, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, his brother, three half-brothers, and three half-sisters, and many nieces and nephews as well as grand- nieces and nephews.There will be no services at Dan's request. The family appreciates your condolences and asks that you take time today to stop and smell the roses.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
