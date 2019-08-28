|
|
October 30, 1932 - August 18, 2019 Dan died at the age of 86 peacefully in his sleep at home after a long battle with the progressive complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Los Angeles to Daniel Boyde and Elizabeth (Betty) Cathcart. He was raised in Cheviot Hills with his younger sister, Carol. Following graduation from Hamilton High School, Dan attended California Polytechnic and then transferred to USC where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree. He was sworn in early so that he could start his first trial the next day. During his high school years Dan had eyes for only one woman, Jackie Conterno. They were married on June 20, 1954. Jackie passed away in January 2018. Dan had a passion for flying. He held multi-engine and instrument ratings acting as pilot-in-command in Piper, Beech and Cessna aircraft. He parlayed his aviation experience with his legal knowledge to become one the pioneers of plaintiff aviation accident litigation. He tried product liability cases across the country against the general aviation manufacturers with remarkable success. Magana, Cathcart and McCarthy was known as one of the leading national firms representing families who lost relatives in commercial airline crash cases as well. In a career with many highlights, he was honored to present one of his client's cases before the United States Supreme Court. With all his successes, Dan realized that his greatest was finding a love for his God and his family that he did not know in his early years. His attendance at church was first motivated by the Sunday brunch that followed. But, as the years passed, he began a relationship with his Creator that was fostered by his study of the Bible. He moved from the Board of Directors at Bel-Air Country Club to the Board of Directors at the St. James Inn, an organization that provided housing for families of patients admitted at UCLA Medical Center; and to the Board of Directors of Paulist Productions, an organization producing religious movie and television programs. As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) he passionately represented children in the Los Angeles County Foster Care System. Dan is survived by his four children, Peter (Tina), Jan Masi (Herb), Monty (Maria), and Kelly (Liz); his nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher (Megan), Frank (Rebecca), Jim (Katy), Anika, Steven, Austin, Jack and Julia; and his sister, Carol Cribbs. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10750 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bel-Air Country Club immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Resource Organization, 74090 El Paseo #104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 and Olive Crest, 2130 E. 4th Street, Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92705.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019