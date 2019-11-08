|
November 8, 1960 - October 13, 2019 Daniel Carl Funk (known as Carl to his family and friends), a warm, supremely authentic man who gave abundantly of himself to all he met, and was deeply loved in return, died on October 13, 2019. He was 58 years old. Carl was born on November 8, 1960 in Santa Monica, California, the fourth child of Robert D. "Ron" Funk and Ann Willrich Funk. Carl's older siblings were Jonathan (Jake), born in 1955; Christine, born 1957; and Mason (Mac), born 1958. Carl graduated from Palisades High School in 1979, earned his BA in psychology from Pepperdine University in 1986, his teaching credential from National University in 2000, and his MA in Christian Education from Talbot Theological School at Biola University in 2002. In 1994, Carl met Janine Frawley at a church picnic. In 1995, they were married, and in 1999, they moved to Murrieta, California. Upon marrying Janine, Carl became father to Jordan Erik, born in October 1992. Carl and Janine's daughter Jessica Danielle was born in 1996, followed by Tianna Nicole in 2001. In 2018, Carl became a proud grandfather to Natalie, daughter of Jessica and her husband Nathan Van Dinter. Carl's lifelong passions were his faith, his family, and the ocean. He first discovered surfing in junior high school, around the same time he became a committed Christian. From that point forward, Carl became a natural ringleader, rising at dawn to chase waves with his surf buddies from San Onofre to Ventura County Line, and enthusiastically sharing his faith with virtually anyone he met. As an adult, he embarked on mission trips to London, Morocco, Russia, and Guatemala, while on the home front, he played guitar, led singing, and taught at countless Bible studies in different churches. He was involved with the Jewish messianic congregation of Kehilat Ariel in San Diego in the 1990s, and from 2004-2013, he and Janine attended Gateway Nazarene Church in Murrieta. Wherever he lived and worshipped, Carl was famous for his laughter, his kindness, and his huge, enveloping hugs. From 2000-2019, Carl worked in the Lake Elsinore School District, teaching physical education and health to elementary, middle school, and high school students. He served as chair of the Lake Elsinore High School physical education department in 2016-2017. From 2018-2019, Carl also taught surfing, paddle boarding and water safety at Southwestern College in San Diego. Carl loved learning, and he loved sharing his knowledge and his passions with others. This was one of the trademarks of his generous, ebullient personality. Carl was that rare human being who didn't seem to have a false note or unkind impulse in his body. He loved life. He loved bringing people in, engaging with them, sharing a laugh or a story with them, and embracing them. He gave himself wholly to the ocean, his family, and his faith. Carl is irreplaceable; and those who knew, loved and depended on him will miss him forever. They will also celebrate him, firm in the belief that Carl is at home with his God, whom he loved and served with devotion and joy. Carl is survived by his wife Janine; his children Jordan, Jessica, and Tianna; his granddaughter Natalie; his son-in-law Nathan; his siblings Jake, Christine, and Mac; his brother-in-law Jay; his large extended family, and his wide circle of friends. Services for Carl will be held on Saturday, November 16th in Carlsbad, California. For further information, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/carl-funk/#about. Donations in Carl's honor can be made to https://www.joshuafund.com/learn/humanitarian-relief.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019