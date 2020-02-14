|
October 9, 1985 - February 1, 2020 Daniel Chuong, a transportation planner and life-long Angelino, a wonderful son, brother, husband, and friend to many, was tragically taken away from us on Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 34, while doing one of the things he loved. He and his brother, Jonathan were training for the Los Angeles Marathon in Santa Monica when he was struck by a car at Lincoln and Ocean Park in the early hours of the morning and succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his wife, Linda Feng; his parents, Karen and Van Chuong; and his brother Jonathan Chuong. Daniel was born in Monterey Park, CA, on Oct. 9, 1985. He was the oldest of two sons to Karen and Van Chuong. Daniel spent most of his childhood in El Monte until moving to Hacienda Heights in April of 2001. After high school, Daniel went on to study at the University of California, Irvine, where he graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Analysis and Design. Always striving to achieve more, he subsequently obtained a Master of Arts in Urban & Regional Planning in 2010 and a Master of Science in Transportation Science in 2017. At the time of his passing, he had just started a new position as a Senior Transportation Planner with the Los Angeles Metro. After almost 10 years of dating, Daniel Chuong married his high school sweetheart, Linda Feng on May 25, 2013. The two of them shared many travels and adventures together in their seven years of marriage. Their adventures took them internationally to Scandinavia, China, Japan, Canada, and Mexico and domestically to Seattle, Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Honolulu, Sedona, and, most recently, Portland. Together they completed dozens of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, as well as 3 Ragnar Relays. Daniel was a conqueror of challenges, seeker of adventures, collector of experiences, learner of the world, and lover of life. He was an avid runner, recreational gamer, Lakers/Kobe/basketball enthusiast, aspiring world traveler, closet nerd, wannabe foodie, and ultimate Pokémon Master. He always wanted to try new things, explore new places, savor new foods, and overcome new obstacles. He was genuinely happy, kind, friendly, and generous to everyone that knew him. His infinite curiosity, childlike innocence, and goofy personality was something that was both endearing and frustrating to those around him. People will forever remember his ever-radiant smile, positive energy, and unwavering optimism. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Formal memorial service will be held at 9:30 AM on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Sky Rose Chapel, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601, with interment to follow immediately afterwards. His viewing will be between 4-7PM on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 at the Rose Hills Visitation Center. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered to the family during the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020