April 24, 1939 - April 20, 2020 Daniel E. Parr of Corona Del Mar, CA, passed peacefully on April 21 with his wife and daughters by his side. He was 80-years-old. A successful financial planner for non-profit organizations in the health care field, Dan enjoyed a life full of family, wine with ice cubes, spring sunshine, and beloved friends. He leaves his wife and dragon-slayer Diana, his daughters Christine (Lisa) and Janet (Steve), and his grandchildren Jaclyn, Greer, Jake, and Jaidyn.He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Edith Parr and his eldest sister Diane Schmitt. He is survived by his middle sister Denise Potter and his 13 nieces and nephews.A native Southern Californian, Dan moved his family from Long Beach to Newport Beach in 1977. He was a General Manager for the New York Life Insurance Company, retiring after twenty years. He was impactful in helping hospital foundations with their planned giving efforts, benefitting countless families with his savvy advice and creative approaches. He was a gifted writer and teacher, and he felt strongly about preparing people to be ethical, educated financial professionals. He brought this common sense, insightful approach to his participation in his home owners' association where he made many close friends.Dan worked hard in his professional life, but what he took most pleasure from and was most proud of were the time and generosity he gave to his friends and family. He believed in putting action to his words, speaking the truth, and telling jokes as often as possible. He believed people should work hard, be kind, and think before acting. And he taught that to his daughters in all his actions.Dan's legacy can be measured by the many endearing names given to him by the people around him. To his Long Beach Belmont Shore crew he was the Big Kahuna, to his wife he was Bummer (and they even named their boat that), to his grandkids he was Lizard (and Papa), and to the Bungalow Boys he was Bugsy. But best of all, to his daughters, he was Dad.If you wish to make one, donations can be made to the or the . A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to do so.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020