|
|
Dan Fox passed away February 12, 2020, in his own home, in his own bed, in his own way.He was born in the Bronx October 27, 1933 to Abraham Fox and Anastasia Carotenuto Fox. He had two sisters, Ruth the older (deceased) and the younger one Joan. He was the favorite. After school he joined the navy. Although he looked fabulous in that uniform, he left the navy to go into advertising. That led to a 15 year career with NBC, culminating as a Vice President. Nice title but he wanted more, so he started his own company Daniel Fox and Associates. Arthur Alisi, best friend ever, introduced him to his wife Cindy Ryan Fox and was godfather to his two children Ryan Daniel Fox and Danielle Alisi Fox Zimmerman.You can tell by the names that Dan was a little narcissistic. Ryan is married to the beautiful Soraya. Danielle to the patient and kind Ben, they gave Dan three grandchildren that he adored. Owen the perfect child, Thompson the adorable wild child and the sweet and wonderful Olive. Arthur and Dan joined forces and formed Danart Inc DBA Promotional Consideration. They loved their work, their partnership and their life. February 25th Thirteen days after Dan left us, Arthur joined him. Wonder what they're promoting now? We love and miss them both so much.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 13, 2020