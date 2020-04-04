|
Daniel J. (Danny) Richards of Long Beach, died March 16, 2020 following complications from lung cancer. Danny was 75 years old. During 1966-1968, Danny proudly served in USMC in Quantico, Virginia. He was an enthusiastic baseball fan, professional radio news writer, member of Antelope Valley Literacy Group, ELS instructor and Loyola Lyons basketball broadcaster. He also loved film and enjoyed writing movie critiques for his friends during the last two decades of his life. Danny is survived by his older son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Nicole; his granddaughter, Alora; younger son, Ryan, of North Carolina; his sister and her partner, Sheri Richards and Joe Bolin; and numerous cousins. Celebration of Life Services will be arranged at a future date. Friends may write to [email protected] for updated information. Danny would want any contributions be made to the VA Health Services, first responders or food banks during our Covid-19 pandemic.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020