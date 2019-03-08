March 13, 1931 - September 21, 2018 Dan Arrighi was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and friend with a great sense of humor. Born on 3/13/31 at 1313 Pennsylvania Ave. in Boyle Heights to Howard Morris and Jessie Josephine (née Ezzell) Arrighi –13 was Dan's lucky number. He met his future wife, Freddie Betz, while at El Monte High and the two were married on December 1, 1950. Dan enlisted in the Air Force and served honorably in the Korean War. A graduate of Cal State LA, Dan spent his career as an executive with UPS and Airborne Express. He enjoyed horseracing, golf, was an avid reader and a lifelong "double dipper" at Philippe's, The Original. He treated everyone equally – if they were "good people," that's all that really mattered to Dan. Dan is survived by his wife, Freddie; son, Steven; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Kurt; grandchildren, Jake and Katie; and sister, Joy. Greeting him in heaven were his parents, siblings and his son Ricky. Send condolences to: [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019