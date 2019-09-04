Home

August 9, 1954 - August 26, 2019 Daniel Joel Woodard II, loving husband and father, passed away at age 65. Dan was born on August 9, 1954 in Nashville, TN. He graduated from the Goodman School of Drama of The Art Institute of Chicago in 1975. He was an actor in Grease on Broadway, alongside Patrick Swayze and Peter Gallagher. Following his acting career, he was a Chief Financial Officer in the automotive industry for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife Joanne and his two daughters, Jessica and Hannah. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Simi Valley at 10AM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
