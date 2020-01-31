Home

Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills
Old North Church
View Map
Service
Following Services
Daniel Joseph DiSipio Sr.


1923 - 2020
April 9, 1923 - January 27, 2020Retired insurance industry CEO/Chairman. Survived by his wife, Catherine, granddaughters, Angela Ralston and Gina DiSipio Parrish, and great-grandsons, Mason Pogany, Holden Pogany, Jackson Trabue and Church Ralston. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Old North Church, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 9 o'clock A.M. Luncheon will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to and .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
