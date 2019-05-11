February 27, 1941 - May 6, 2019 Daniel N. Sheppard died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 6, 2019 in Long Beach, CA, at the age of 78. Dan is survived by his wife, Pauline Eade-Sheppard; son Karl Eade; son and daughter-in-law Ericson D. and Jennifer Sheppard; daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and James Sofranko; four grandsons A.J., Connor, Jack & Aiden, and brother and sister-in-law Larry and Sheryl Sheppard. Dan was born on Feb. 27, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA, to Dub and Ruth Sheppard. In 1965 he was drafted into the military and served in the Army stationed in Germany for 2 years. Upon his return to the states he worked for North American Rockwell in Downey, CA. It was here that he met and later married Christina Sheppard. He graduated from Cerritos College in 1975 and began a career in Real Estate and Property Management as a Real Estate Broker with his main office in Bellflower, CA. Dan was widowed in 1987 and raised and lovingly cared for his two children Ericson and Cynthia Sheppard. He met Pauline Eade in 1990, they married in May 2010. Over the years they enjoyed many travels and adventures together. Dan was passionate about reading, sailing, skiing and golf, and could often be found Thursday mornings on the golf course and every birthday on the slopes at Snow Summit. He was a generous individual who loved his family, friends, staff and colleagues. He was an active and dedicated member of his family's lives and was an enthusiastic supporter of the symphony, the ballet, the Boy Scouts of America and many other charitable causes. A celebration of his life will start at 2 pm, please arrive by 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Church of our Fathers, 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress, CA 90630 with a reception to follow at the family's home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boy Scouts of America or the . The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers from Accent Care and the nurses and staff from Royal Majesty Hospice Inc. and Health Care Partners.Please sign the guest book at www.luybendilday.com Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401 Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019