Dan passed away with his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Jeri, at his side on August 11, 2019 at the age of 68. He bravely beat 3 cancers and endured years of suffering from lung and liver disease. Amazingly, he never ever complained; he made Job look like a wimp. Dan had a rare and original sense of humor, funniest guy ever. Dan was brilliant. He rarely studied yet aced school, passing the California Bar Exam on the first try in 1978. For most of his career he was a prosecuting attorney, then worked for the CA State Bar in Los Angeles. Dan never talked about or let on how intelligent he was because of his innate humility. He was one of those rare people who would rather talk about you; he had an exceptional gift of listening. A.A. was very important to Dan. He met his other family there, receiving love and support as well as giving it. Dan enjoyed many things such as fishing, crime shows, Judge Judy, jokes, hummingbirds and good food when he was still able to swallow, yet his greatest joy was in giving. He took care to remember special occasions and what others enjoyed, always thoughtful till the end. He will be profoundly missed by the love of his life, Jeri Voge and her mother Gaynell Mitchell, his loving parents, Rita and Ray Voge, sisters Monica and husband Victor Garcia, Angela and husband Randy Sall, brother Russ Voge, his nephews and nieces, friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his siblings Connie and Tony Voge. A service will be held on August 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Old North Church at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills. Instead of flowers, we think Dan would like you to be kind to others and generous to in his memory, his favorite was St. Jude Hospital.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019