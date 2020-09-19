June 8, 1957 - September 13, 2020 Daniel Gallie of Riverside and Claremont passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 63, after 5 years of vigorous and innovative cancer treatment.Born and educated in Michigan, he relocated to California for graduate school at University of California, Davis, had a fellowship in the United Kingdom, did postdoctoral work at Stanford University, and then had an impactful 30-year career as professor and researcher at University of California, Riverside, in biochemistry and molecular biology. More detail on his career will be available on the UCR website cnas.ucr.edu/tags/memoriam.Outside
of his professional life, Daniel loved traveling and long hikes, reading and writing poetry, and exploring Buddhism and other spiritual traditions. He was an avid cook, appreciating good food, fine wine, and lively conversation. Daniel enjoyed all kinds of music, but found classical music the most rewarding. Daniel found great joy recently in renewing his passion for music composition (see Daniel G channel on YouTube).Daniel was always greatly interested in conservation. He had been involved lately in touring and supporting Save the Redwoods projects involving redwoods and giant sequoias. Daniel made significant gifts and bequests to the Nature Conservancy to manage and preserve Carpenter Valley and Independence Lake, both near Truckee, CA.Survived by John and the extended McCabe/Thorndyke clan; sister and brother-in-law Susan & Al Uema of Michigan; dear friends Martha Cain and Ron Perkins. And many, many others whose lives he touched deeply.A memorial or tribute service will be scheduled at a date to be determined. Donations in Daniel's memory can be made to UCR Foundation, PO Box 112, Riverside, CA 92502-0112, reference "Botanic Gardens General Fund;" donate online at gardens.ucr.edu/giving
.