1939 - 2019 Daniel Sheridan Hayes II, known to many as "Dan," peacefully passed away at his home in Costa Mesa, CA, on August 12, 2019. Born April 21, 1939 in San Bernardino, CA, Dan grew up with a passion for baseball, playing catcher on his Little League World Series champion team. Dan continued his baseball career at the University of Southern California where he also was president of his fraternity. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Dan began a long successful career as an industrial developer in Orange County and the Inland Empire. His character and integrity served him well in both business and his personal relationships. Quick to smile, Dan loved initiating conversations with anyone and everyone. Dan was a devoted family man who loved to cook, play golf, read and travel. He is greatly missed by his beloved best friend and wife of 42 years, Norma J. Hayes (Lightfoot). He is survived by his children Dan S. Hayes III, Tare Waunch, and Tina Waunch, his grandchildren Zac, Dylan and Sienna, as well as his great-granddaughters, Angelina and Jaelynn.
