June 23, 1959 - May 17, 2020 Daniel Steven Dickey passed away at his home in the Santa Rosa Valley on May 17, 2020 after a seven-month long battle with metastatic stage 4 cancer. He was a real "trooper" throughout this entire ordeal enduring four surgeries and many rounds of chemotherapy.He was the son of John W. Dickey and Virginia M. Dickey. Born in Los Angeles on June 23, 1959, he attended Van Nuys High School from which he graduated in 1977. He then attended both the University of California at Berkeley and UCLA where he majored in English Literature.Danny was an avid gardener and landscaper, but his real lifelong passion and love was the growing and horticulture of orchids for which he received many awards and honors. These included the Miyamoto Cattleya Alliance Award of the American Orchid Society. He was also quite pleasantly surprised when one of his prized plants appeared on the cover of the Awards Quarterly of the American Orchid Society. Danny regularly exhibited his plants at the annual Santa Barbara Orchid Show and at the East West Orchid Show in Los Angeles. He was an invited speaker at many of these shows and was always eager to share his knowledge of orchid horticulture. A few years ago, he donated his entire Paphiopedilum orchid collection to the Huntington Botanical Gardens. He was a longtime member of the Orchid Society of Southern California and served as President of that organization from 2001 to 2002. He was also a member of their Golden Circle Honorary Board.Danny was a reluctant traveler but always seemed to have a great time when he traveled with his partner. Together they visited Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Iguazu Falls, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Miami, Honolulu, Maui, and the Big Island.Daniel is survived by his partner of 35 years, Merle Arnold. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy (Dee Dee) Dickey, his brother-in-law Craig Perlov, his niece Deanna Perlov, and by his sister Denise Dickey. A Celebration of Life memorial in his honor will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store