January 19, 1948 - January 26, 2019 Dan always knew he was lucky guy in spite of a very rough early childhood and severe illness. Dan passed away on January 26th after fighting a 10-year battle with cardiomyopathy. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris and two children, Matthew and Sophie. He and his beloved late twin brother Andrew were born in Brussels, Belgium, to the late Kay Weingarten, a survivor of Nazi-occupied Warsaw and the Warsaw Ghetto. Their biological father was killed in a car accident. Raised in New York City until the sudden death of his adoptive father, Joseph Weingarten, the family moved to Beverly Hills when the twins were 11. They both attended Beverly Hills High School '65 and U.C. Berkeley '69. Dan went on to earn a Ph.D. in Physiology from the University of Oklahoma, and later, a J.D. from Loyola Law School. He loved the law, and practicing it, especially as an Environmental Attorney at the California Department of Transportation, taking anyone who would listen out to his case sites along CA's Mad River and the Sacramento Delta. But it was Chris who made him feel like the luckiest guy on Earth. He never stopped being in awe of having such great children, Matthew and Sophie, whom they raised in Walnut Creek, CA. He was fortunate enough to receive a heart transplant at Stanford Medical Center in 2011 and enjoy an extra seven years with his family and friends. Dan was funny, warm, loving and brilliant. He loved political discussions with everyone, and craved deep and probing philosophical arguments – laced with laughs. He loved telling Uber drivers how to reach their destination, and he was always right. He loved sailing, chess tournaments, art, despite being legally blind, and loved reading anything smart. But most of all, he loved his Chris, his Matt and his Sophie, and his legions of close friends who all considered him family. The family asks memorial contributions, honoring Dan, be directed to: the Heart Transplant Research Program at Stanford University Hospital by emailing [email protected] or calling (650)725-1225, or the Center for Advanced Heart Failure Therapies at the CPMC Foundation by emailing [email protected] or calling 415-600-2490. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019