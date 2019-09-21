|
May 1, 1934 - September 15, 2019 Daniel William Holden was born May 1st, 1934, in Anaheim, CA. He passed away at home with family on September 15, 2019. Dan loved his family, practicing law in Orange County and San Bernardino, serving his parish, hiking and tennis. Dan is survived by his brother Steve; wife Dee Dee; daughters Teresa, Anne, Marisa, and Margie; sons-in-law Kevin, Ray and Mark; grandchildren Holden & fiancée Kelly, Amanda, Charlie, Reed & wife Megan, Sam, India, Ted, Franny, Max and Abbey, and his great-grandchildren Marina and Gianna. Dan was loyal, loving, honest, compassionate, and the best husband, dad and grandad ever. We celebrate his life. Rosary and Funeral information can be found at DignityMemorial.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019