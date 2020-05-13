Danny Litt
1944 - 2020
November 19, 1944 - May 1, 2020 Danny Litt, 75, passed away on May 1, 2020. He is a past professor at UCLA, CSUN, MCC and worked at Sunkist and Rockwell. Danny is survived by his wife, Karen; children Michael (Katelyn), Denise, Matthew (Elizabeth), Nicole; grandchildren Paige, Riley, Colin and Janie; siblings Nancy and Alan (Marcia); and family members Pat and Mark Fisher. Danny loved his family, walking his dogs, BBQ's and camping. Private services will be held at Hillside Memorial. Donation appreciated for dementia at giving.ucla.edu/Litt

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
