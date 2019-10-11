|
|
May 19, 1925 - September 29, 2019Daphne passed away peacefully the morning of September 29. Daphne was born in London, England, to her cherished mum and dad, Dorothy and Alfred Brookman. She survived the London Blitz of WWII and at nineteen married a Yank, Lester Dawson, and boarded a ship to America as a war bride in 1945. Although the marriage did not work out, she met and later married the love of her life Constant "Ang" Angeleri, then a window clerk at the Panorama City Post Office she visited to mail her letters back home. Together Daph and Ang enjoyed an active happy life of travel, tennis, and golf until Ang predeceased Daphne in January of 2008. Along with being an adoring wife of her beloved Ang, Daphne was a loving mother to three children, Denise Blan, David Dawson, and Deborah Dawson, as well as grandmother to Colin Dawson and Courtney Dawson and great-grandmother to Rowen Dawson-DeKleine. Daphne was a kind, smart, compassionate woman who was fiercely independent. She loved animals, as evidenced by her two rescue kitties Punkin' and Punkin'. She was a true believer that everyone should be treated equally and she instilled in her kids the same values as well. Daphne was an avid reader, often checking out stacks of books from the public library, as well as being a subscriber to the L.A. Times until her passing. Daphne lived in the San Fernando Valley from 1945, where she was named Miss San Fernando Valley, until 1988 when she moved with Ang to the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley, a home she loved until the very end. She is also survived by her sister Maureen who resides in West Sussex, England. Daphne's kindness and compassionate spirit will live on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Rest In Power, Mom.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019