Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Morcos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Ann Morcos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Ann Morcos Obituary
May 26, 1942 - October 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Morcos announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Santa Monica. Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Atalla Morcos, and their 4 daughters and grandchildren. Darlene grew up in Venice, CA, and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1960. Raising her family in the San Fernando Valley, she also spent over 35 years working alongside her husband at their Santa Monica business, Westwood Appliance. A Memorial for Darlene will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Eudes Catholic Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -