May 26, 1942 - October 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Morcos announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Santa Monica. Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Atalla Morcos, and their 4 daughters and grandchildren. Darlene grew up in Venice, CA, and graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1960. Raising her family in the San Fernando Valley, she also spent over 35 years working alongside her husband at their Santa Monica business, Westwood Appliance. A Memorial for Darlene will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Eudes Catholic Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019