Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Marie Nolan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Marie Nolan Obituary
January 18, 1932 - May 24, 2019 Darlene was born in Bird City, KS in 1932. She married Emery Dencklau in 1953 and they had 3 children. After his passing she married George Nolan in 1981. She is survived by her husband George, daughter Anne, and son John. In passing, she is reunited with Emery and son Roger. She was an avid quilter and gardener. She will be remembered as a selfless and compassionate woman. Darlene passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She is dearly loved and missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.