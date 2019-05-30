|
January 18, 1932 - May 24, 2019 Darlene was born in Bird City, KS in 1932. She married Emery Dencklau in 1953 and they had 3 children. After his passing she married George Nolan in 1981. She is survived by her husband George, daughter Anne, and son John. In passing, she is reunited with Emery and son Roger. She was an avid quilter and gardener. She will be remembered as a selfless and compassionate woman. Darlene passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She is dearly loved and missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 2, 2019