Darrell B. "Derbeh" Vance

Darrell B. "Derbeh" Vance Obituary
September 15, 1955 - May 5, 2019 Project Angel Food mourns the loss of our Kitchen Manager, Derbeh Vance: the heart and soul of our kitchen. One of our first 25-year employees, Derbeh supervised the creation of meals to meet the varied medical needs of our critically ill clients, developed and oversaw our urban community garden program and most recently designed our state pilot program for clients with Congestive Heart Failure. We offer our deepest sympathy to his family: his only sibling, David, his nephews Stephen and Luke, his niece Skyla and their spouses. Derbeh was also a teacher, was proficient in sign language, was an avid gardener and loved Greek dancing. A memorial celebration of Derbeh's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Project Angel Food, 922 Vine Street, Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019
