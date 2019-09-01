Home

A Los Angeles resident for many years while visiting family in Pittsburgh, Penna. died suddenly on July 28, 2019. Beloved brother of Vivian Shelton & Jacqueline Richardson, a god daughter Kellie Shelton nieces & nephews. He was a teacher and member of LA. Teachers Association, a Steeler Fan and a world traveler to many countries. In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Destiny C.M.E. Church P.O. Box 23296, Pittsburgh, Penna. 15222. Memorial Service on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019. Service at 11:00A.M. in funeral home chapel. Arrangements by West Funeral Home, Inc. 2215 Wylie Avenue Pgh, PA. 15219 412-471-2626
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 1, 2019
