Oct. 10, 1949 - Sept. 14, 2019Darrell Schmitt passed away peacefully at his home in Key West on September 14th, 2019, at the age of 69. Darrell was born in Atchison, Kansas and graduated from Atchison High School before heading to Kansas State University where he studied Architecture. Darrell earned his BFA in Interior Design from the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts in 1972. Darrell's career began in New Orleans, where he established his own business. He built a successful residential design career, working on many prestigious projects throughout the city. Darrell closed his business in 1987 to relocate to Los Angeles, where he joined James Northcutt Associates as a design principal for the firm. In 1997, he re-established his business of Darrell Schmitt Design Associates. Darrell was very successful in his career as a top designer in the industry and traveled the world. He was internationally known and had his projects featured in books and magazines and earned many prestigious awards. Darrell was active with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) throughout his career. In 2017, Darrell retired and moved to Key West to relax, paint and enjoy island-life. Personally and professionally, Darrell was an inspiration to others. He was admired and well-respected. Darrell had a gift for making any room, home or space inviting, peaceful and comfortable. He was a gracious host and could cook the most delicious food. He was a talented artist who was passionate about the arts, theater, design and about protecting the environment. He was an educator and a mentor. Darrell was a perfectionist, a consummate gentleman and a wonderful man. He will be missed by his family and friends.Darrell was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Jacques Bouvet, parents Ted and Florine Schmitt, brothers Terrell Schmitt and Donald (the late Perry) Schmitt. Darrell is survived by niece, Cristen (Schmitt) Martin, his brothers Thomas (the late Judy) Schmitt and David Schmitt, and many nieces and nephews.Darrell's ashes were interred at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Hollywood, California. Donations in Darrell's memory can be directed to the Atchison Art Association, 704 North 4th Street, Atchison, KS 66002 (www.atchisonart.org
). A scholarship fund has been set up in Darrell's name.