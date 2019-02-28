August 1, 1931 - February 8, 2019 Dr. Darrell W. Lang, 87, died Friday, Feburary 8, 2019 at his home in Huntington Beach, CA. He leaves behind his wife, Veloris Lang, his sons, Steve Lang and Greg Lang, his daughter Cari (Lang) Offenhauser, his step-daughters, Kristen Leatherberry and Karin Jenkins. He also leaves many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, a step-great grandson and three siblings.He was born and raised on the family farm in Cleveland, ND, where he learned a strong work ethic. He was a graduate of Loma Linda Medical School. He enjoyed 35 years of practicing medicine, 30 of the years as a urologist at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center, White Memorial Hospital and the Verdugo Hills Hospital. In 1959, Darrell married Catherine Brown in Parkersburg, WV. They had three children, Steve, Greg and Cari. After their divorce in 1973, he met Veloris Brown Hallberg, whom he married in 1982.An Interment Service will be held March 2nd at 1:30 PM at Glendale Forest Lawn, with a Memorial Service to be held at 4:30 PM in Redlands. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019