January 24, 1946 - February 10, 2020 Dave Perez or "Uncle Dave" as he was known to his nephews and nieces (and many others) was born on January 24, 1946 at Murphy Hospital in Uptown Whittier to Julia and Vicente Perez, residents of Victoria Street in the little town of Puente "just over the hill." After a rather harrowing delivery, David was brought home to meet his older brothers, Manuel and Patrick, in a bustling home, where "harrowing" was just the normal course of family existence. Although the brothers were separated in age by several years, theirs was a very close-knit family, which included Vicente's business partner, Sotero Fernandez, as well as Vicente's niece and nephew, Jose and Julia Rueda. Vicente and Julia Perez had emigrated from Spain (and the Basque province of Navarre) in the early 1900s and after meeting in the same wealthy Los Angeles family's home where they both worked as domestic servants, they married and moved to Puente. The little town had charmed them during visits from Los Angeles and evoked in them memories of their own hometowns in the "old country." David attended Fairgrove School and Hudson Elementary, graduating from Puente Union High School in 1963. Jobs for teenagers weren't always easy to come by in those days, but lucky for Dave, Vicente and Dave's brother Pat had started a fledgling rubbish hauling operation commencing with the incorporation of the City of Industry in 1957. Dave was tasked with riding along with brother Pat, jumping out of the truck at each stop along "the route" to manhandle the big dumpsters. Some stops were routine; some were downright disagreeable. When Duty called in the '60s, Dave joined the Navy and became a crew chief on a patrol plane, where he got to travel around the world. When he got out in the early '70s it was back to work and also when his passion for community service really took flight. Dave was a member of the Queen of the Valley Men's Club, the President of the El Monte Boys and Girls Club, a founder of the Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, the Gabriel Foundation, and the Sheriff's Youth Activity League. His involvement in all of these was decades long, and very deep. In 1990, Dave met the love of his Life, Shirley Brenner. Dave and Shirley married in 1997. They enjoyed traveling, home cooked meals, each other, and their loyal Buddy who could be seen everywhere with Dave. Dave was elected to the City Council of the City of Industry, and became its Mayor, a position he held for 12 years. He was tireless in his representation of the City, possessing a clear vision for its growth and prosperity as well as attention given to every detail. "Mayor Dave" could always be found touring the City and taking note of anything that needed attention. Dave retired from civic life in 2012 to focus on his health and keeping his nephews in line. He continued to mentor them as he had always done, as well as guide the growth of the family business that he was involved with for some 50 years. He never stopped caring about the community he lived in and was famous for sending people articles, letters, used books and pictures to remind people that he remembered them. Dave left this life the same way that he lived it: with courage and with unbounded optimism. As his family, we are proud to be witnesses to his legacy, and strive to live our lives as he did. Dave is survived by his wife, Shirley, his brother, Pat, his sister-in-law Judie, nieces Debbie (James) Brady, Kelley Perez, Julee (Jason) Lynch, Robyn (Rob) Foss and nephews Vincent Perez, Chris (Michelle) Perez, David Perez, Peter (Michelle) Perez and many others, as well as many, many friends. A Catholic Rosary will be recited on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7 pm with a funeral Mass to be celebrated the following day, Tuesday, February 25th at 10 am, both to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Puente. David requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a worthy .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020