|
|
March 2, 1929 - March 18, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Allan Alpert, 91, on March 18, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife, Merryl, together for 72 years; his brother Herb (Lani), sister Mimi Feldman; his children, Randy (Nicole), Derek (Julie), and Shalene; his five grandchildren, Jessica Nicastro (Eric), Dustin (Lauren), Heather, Jagger, and Olivia Alpert, and great-grandchildren, Ella and Owen Nicastro. David was born and raised in Los Angeles. After graduating Fairfax High School and attending LA City College before transferring to USC, he joined the military and served in the Army as a musician in both Japan and Korea. His early career began as a professional drummer with several local bands and he appeared in several hundred movies as a drummer, including White Christmas, The Ten Commandments, Sing Boy Sing, and a featured segment in the film The Stars are Singing with Rosemary Clooney. He later became a general contractor, building apartment buildings before being asked to oversee the reconfiguration of the Charlie Chaplin movie lot into the main headquarters of A&M Records & recording studios, where he spent decades as Executive Vice President of A&M Records and Almo Enterprises, overseeing the A&M properties and other outside investments and properties for his brother Herb and his partner Jerry Moss. David was a devoted family man and lover of travel & Caribbean cruises with his family, his race horse hobby, 60 years worth of Laker games, jazz performances and drummers, live theatre, music, movies, food, and spending time with friends and family in their second home on Maui. David will be sorely missed by those who loved him and by those whose lives he impacted with his wisdom, generosity and love.Due to the Coronavirus crisis, a private family memorial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a tribute in memory of the man that truly did everything for everyone, please send it to: Concern Foundation for Cancer Research, 11111 W. Olympic Blvd. #214, Los Angeles, CA 90064.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 20, 2020