Pacific View Memorial Park 3500 Pacific View Drive Corona Del Mar , CA 92625 (949) 644-2700

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 29, 1937 - April 7, 2019 Lying wide-awake in the dead of night on his attic bed, his arms crisscrossed beneath his head for support, eight-year-old Dave Janes was dreaming big. Even at that tender age, Dave envisioned his escape from the dirt-poor dairy farm where he lived, the youngest of 12, with nine sisters and Croatian parents who barely spoke English.The outside world, Dave imagined, was filled with adventure. A place viewed largely through pages of his Captain America comic books. Dave figured he was just like that colorful, fictional character: a frail, young farm boy who would grow up to become a patriotic superhero. Dave wanted to get far away from the cloistered, communal tribe where neighbors knew everything about everyone thanks to the six-party telephone line that served the rural, far-northern Wisconsin township.At age 17, Dave made that daring escape and enrolled himself in college. Throughout the ensuing years he added many more escapes and achievements against numerous odds and challenges during his extraordinary and inspiring life – his very own 81-year, super-power adventure. One challenge he couldn't overcome was cancer … not that he didn't try. On Sunday, April 7, Dave died of the insidious disease – his fourth cancer – quietly and peacefully at his Newport Beach home.It was a sobering and heartbreaking end to the life of this idealistic son of immigrants who had transformed himself from farm boy to a brave, self-made American success and a real life superhero to so many.Throughout the myriad facets of his life, Dave delighted in sharing his number one rule of success and inspired many others, acquaintances recalled. Dave's rule was to always apply a non-confrontational approach to life. He counted friendship and bonding as important as learning the tools of any trade."I once asked him, 'Dave, what makes you such a great negotiator?' said his long-time partner, Stephen Perry. "He told me, 'I get to know the people I'm dealing with so well that I know what they're thinking as they're thinking it. I'm just a really good salesman.'"Dave certainly didn't have a sales career in mind when he left the family farm. He put himself through the University of Wisconsin on an ROTC scholarship and joined the U.S. Navy for four years of active duty, followed by 36 years in the Navy Reserve. He showed an early entrepreneurial skill set as he sought creative ways to finance his own education. Dave sold his own stomach acids to the school's science center for a weekly cash payment, he bussed cafeteria dishes for free meals, he harvested and sold Christmas trees and shoveled snow. In college, he majored in agricultural economics, assuring him a lifetime supply of conversation starters.As an adult, he quickly ascended to leadership roles in whatever task he approached whether it be a reserve force military exercise on a US Navy ship, in a board room or as the 28-year-old mayor of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where he tried and failed to institute a cat leash law, hoping to keep the neighborhood felines out of his kids' sandbox. He also enjoyed tremendous business successes, international sailboat racing championships and achieved the coveted rank of Two-Star Admiral, while in the US Navy Reserves. Dave was his happiest and hardiest at the helm of a boat heading out to sea."He was such an amazing inspiration to so many people," said sailing colleague and friend, David Wilke. "He completely changed my life. I feel so fortunate to have met him."Dave also was a man of most particular culinary tastes and very specific food and beverage combinations: Fish tacos and Margaritas; deviled eggs and Bloody Marys; Juicy pork chops, gravy and chardonnay; rare hamburgers and Manhattans and apple strudel with strong coffee and Bailey's Irish Cream.Thanks to Dave's varied interests and background, he also could pontificate for hours on subjects as diverse as cream separators, the origin of a species, Vice Admiral Horatio Nelson, or military history. He also could happily engage in a lively debate on the famous chicken-or-egg question. (Dave's conclusion: The egg, although it can't be said exactly when.) If time permitted and his audience indulged him, Dave would smoothly digress to discuss the genesis of a particular word he had just used in a sentence. "Quick! Let's get out while we can," a young granddaughter once whispered to her cousin as their grandpa paused at the breakfast table during a lengthy lecture on an ancient battle."Be careful what you ask him," a son once cautioned. One needed plenty of time to listen when Dave had the floor, as it was inevitably – delightfully so – a very, very long and enlightening conversational ride.What a splendid ride Dave had in his life. A banker by profession after college, Dave longed to be his own boss so he could call the shots. He and a partner bought their first business, a small metal stamping manufacturing company, without any knowledge of the industry. They learned on the job and parlayed this new expertise to expand their holdings to a dozen more small companies, christening their collection, California Manufacturing Enterprises. Years later, after divesting himself of CME, he purchased IntriPlex Technologies in Goleta, Ca., which produced computer disc drive components. In his so-called retirement, Dave founded Janes Capital Partners, a Irvine, California-based investment banking company, which continues to enjoy a stellar international reputation specializing in the acquisition and sales of aerospace-related companies. Dave readily shared his upbeat business acumen within a number of volunteer organizations. Most recently, he joined the board of Pacific Chorale, believing in the power and promise of music and the ability of the human voice to nurture and soothe mankind, particularly the young. He also was chairman emeritus of Chapman University and was past chairman of Brandman University's Board of Regents, universities where he contributed his time and checkbook. He was past chairman of the Boy Scouts of America, Orange County Council and was active on dozens of other civic and military organizations. He founded Naval History Magazine and served on the U.S. Naval Institute board of directors. Dave also served as national chairman of ESGR, the Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve.Dave is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Donna; a daughter, Kathy Harlan (Bruce), of Los Angeles; sons David Janes (Alissa), of Newport Beach; Tim Janes (Caroline) of Redlands; and Robert Davis (Kimberly) of Newport Beach. Dave also is survived by 18 grandchildren to whom he was a shining beacon of wisdom and encouragement: Daphne, Elijah, Josiah, Kelly, Nicole, Christopher, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Maryann, Lucas, Malcolm, Naomi, Sebastian, Violet, Gibson, Amanda, Emma and Elizabeth.He also leaves his former wife, Patricia Janes, of Newport Beach, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Dave was predeceased by his parents, 11 siblings and a step-daughter, Christine Lester, of Huntington Beach.A mass is to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, in Newport Beach. A mass is to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, in Newport Beach. A burial at Pacific View Mortuary, will immediately follow.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that a donation be considered to The Pacific Chorale, 3303 Harbor Boulevard, Suite E5, Costa Mesa, CA., 92626, a non-profit, 501c3 organization. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

