October 28, 1936 - August 20, 2020 Dr. Dave Pierce taught astronomy, physics, and other natural science courses to an estimated 10,000 students. He taught for 34 years at El Camino College, where he won the President's Faculty Award for "exemplary service and dedication." Students claimed that his classes were difficult. "I don't give out grades," he explained, "You earn them. I'm just the score-keeper."Dave was "regarded by all as a well-informed, disciplined astronomer, and a thoroughly decent person," recalls Dr. Ed Krupp, Director of the Griffith Observatory. Dave worked with Dr. Krupp on the Observatory's major renovation and expansion (2002-2006), among other projects.The three great joys of Dave's life were the Summer Science Program (SSP), the PLATO Society of Los Angeles, and his recent bride, Liesel Friedrich. Dr. Pierce spent 14 summers teaching astrophysics to teenagers as the Academic Director of SSP. He then served on the program's Board of Trustees for 11 years, retiring as Chair Emeritus in 2013. As one of his students said, he was "a brilliant, humorous teacher with a fierce devotion to student learning." The PLATO Society of Los Angeles, with its goal of lifelong learning, kept Dave busy in retirement. Dave was proud to take classes in subjects with which he was unfamiliar. He earned a BS in Engineering, an MS in Astrodynamics, both at UCLA, then a PhD at Yale in Astronomy (Celestial Mechanics), but art, literature, and history were new worlds for his exploration. Just about to begin a new class at PLATO on the War of 1812, he would say, "At least I know when it started." Also at PLATO, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Liesel Friedrich, a retired journalist. They were hugely happy for six years. "What she sees in me," Dave wrote to a long-time friend, "is one of the mysteries of the universe."Dave Pierce died of leukemia at his home in Los Angeles. He was the oldest child of Frank and Letra Thompson Pierce, born at Queen of Angels Hospital in downtown L.A. He is survived by his wife, Liesel Friedrich, of Los Angeles; sisters, Susan Pierce, of Visalia, and Janet Jacobs of Tempe, AZ; two nieces, Liz Koop and Clara Cussen, both of Visalia; and a nephew, Frank Ladra, of San Francisco.Memorials in Dave's memory would be appreciated at the PLATO Society of Los Angeles,1083 Gayley Ave., LA, CA 90024.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store