David Leon Altman moved on to his next adventure on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was 80 years old. He is survived by the only love of his life, Deborah L Haigh Altman; his chosen children, John Haigh and Brienne Bryson; and his lifelong protector and sister, Carolyn Pettit. His kind heart and loving nature nurtured each of his relationships, with friendships that stood the test of time and distance. A celebration of life will be planned in the new year to honor our love for him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 12, 2019