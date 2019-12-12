Home

David Leon Altman moved on to his next adventure on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was 80 years old. He is survived by the only love of his life, Deborah L Haigh Altman; his chosen children, John Haigh and Brienne Bryson; and his lifelong protector and sister, Carolyn Pettit. His kind heart and loving nature nurtured each of his relationships, with friendships that stood the test of time and distance. A celebration of life will be planned in the new year to honor our love for him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 12, 2019
