|
|
January 6, 1945 - December 24, 2019 David Bernard Epstein, 74, of Los Angeles, passed away on December 24th from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Myra Elizabeth Epstein, and his son Benjamin David Epstein. He was a loving husband and father and will be dearly missed. He worked as lawyer for many years in the Greater Los Angeles Area, and was especially accomplished as a civil rights attorney defending people and organizations against the evils of racism and political bullying. He later became a respected expert in the fields of mortgage and finance law. He provided mentorship and job opportunities for many people, who will remember his kindness and patience with fondness and gratitude.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020