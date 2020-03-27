Home

David C. Feinstein Obituary
December 27, 1939 - March 23, 2020 David C. Feinstein was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. He died at his home. He loved his family, the sea and was a sailor extraordinaire. He was a member of Del Rey Yacht Club for 61 years and served as the Commodore in 2001. He is remembered by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan Black-Feinstein; his brother Ned Fenten, sister Dale Britton, as well as many longtime friends and family. May he rest in peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
