November 15, 1944 - February 26, 2019 David C. "Jake" Jacobson, 74, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Formerly of Orange County, CA, he had been a Bonita Springs resident for the last eleven years. He was born November 15, 1944 in Austin, MN, the son of Curtis Leroy and Dorothy Jane (née Fett) Jacobson. With a Bachelor's degree in Physics, Jake retired in 2010 as the Director of Child Support for the DA's office of LA County. After his retirement, he served as Vice President & Communications Director of the Unit I HOA board in Spanish Wells. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia Providence-Jacobson; his beloved daughter, Kendra Jacobson of Portland, OR; and his brother and sister, Jerome A. (Nancy) Jacobson of Pottersville, MO, and Jehn Lynn (Dale) Kuehn of Ogilvie, MN. Craig Stanley Jacobson of Grants Pass, CA, predeceased his brother in 2001. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Rd., Bonita Springs.Floral tributes may be sent to the church, or memorial contributions directed to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL.Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019