September 28, 1925 - December 20, 2019 Longtime Producer and Film Executive David Chasman died in Los Angeles on December 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Brooklyn he rose to prominent executive positions at United Artists, Columbia Pictures and MGM. As a producer his credits included Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Secret of My Success. Retired for many years, he is survived by his only daughter Julia Chasman, and his two beloved granddaughters Johanna and Rebecca Samuels.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2020