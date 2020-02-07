Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Chasman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Chasman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Chasman Obituary
September 28, 1925 - December 20, 2019 Longtime Producer and Film Executive David Chasman died in Los Angeles on December 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Born in Brooklyn he rose to prominent executive positions at United Artists, Columbia Pictures and MGM. As a producer his credits included Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Secret of My Success. Retired for many years, he is survived by his only daughter Julia Chasman, and his two beloved granddaughters Johanna and Rebecca Samuels.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -