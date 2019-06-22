March 21, 1947 - March 10, 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Son. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Lillian Angel and Dean Stitz and a large extended family, he came out West with the Stitz family to follow the Hollywood dream of his sister, Carol. He bootstrapped his way through law school at USC and created his own successful law practice. He was an honest and hard-working man and for family, friends, and clients; and a vast resource of legal knowledge and cautionary tales. Family was very important to him and his home in Toluca Lake with his dear wife of 36 years, Claudia Ewart Stitz, and was just a few blocks away from his mother and sister in Burbank. May his integrity live on through his cherished daughters, Michelle and Daniella, and all who come after him. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary