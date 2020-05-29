September 7, 1928 - May 11, 2020 Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, David Conklin, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He lived life fully with great enthusiasm that was apparent to all who knew him. He was born on September 7, 1928 to Edward and Gwendolyn Conklin in Summit, New Jersey. He graduated from Madison High School, and then received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University in 1951, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. During his senior year at Cornell he joined the Air Force ROTC, and after graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Second Lieutenant for two years in Dayton, Ohio. David married Jacqueline Tyner in June 1952. Upon completion of his military service, they moved to Southern California. Dave spent his entire career with Northrop Corporation from 1953 until his retirement in 1992. He was not able to discuss his work with family or friends due to security restrictions, but the projects he worked on took him to Saudi Arabia and Iran. In his last assignment with Northrop, Dave served as a Vice President responsible for overseeing development of the flight guidance system for the B-2 Stealth Bomber. Dave and Jackie raised their two children, Karen and Scott, in a lovely home on a tree-lined street located just minutes from the beach. They were active members of the Neighborhood Church in Palos Verdes Estates, where Dave was a member of the church choir. He also sang with the South Bay Coastliners Barbershop Chorus.Dave and Jackie were avid sailing enthusiasts, and were members of the Channel Cruising Club for many years. They loved to travel, and went on memorable trips that included locations such as Kauai, Jamaica, Europe and Kenya.In 1996, Dave lost his beloved Jackie to cancer. In 1998, he met and married Patricia Berry Sherry and began the next chapter of his life in Carmel, California. Dave's new life in Northern California was filled with his favorite pastimes, including golf and bridge. He was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, the Old Capital Club, and the Beach and Tennis Club. He also sang with the Cypressaires Barbershop Chorus.Dave and Pat bought a home in Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, and lived there part-time until several years ago, when they moved there permanently. The love between Dave and Pat was joyful to see, and was all the more inspiring as Pat devoted herself to caring for Dave in the final stages of his life.Dave is survived by his wife Pat, his daughter Karen Peterson (husband John), son Scott Conklin (wife Vicki), grandsons Pierson Conklin and Micah Conklin, sisters Shirley Veale and Nancy Styer, stepdaughters Jayne Mordell (husband Mark) and Annette Robison (husband Doug), and five step-grandchildren. Dave's family would like to thank his caregiver, Oscar Yu, for his loving assistance to Dave over the past four years. The family will gather again in Carmel this summer to honor Dave's life.



