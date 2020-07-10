David Eggenschwiler

Dave loved words. He'd laugh in delight over a captivating phrase in a book he was teaching, and he was precise and insightful when he wrote, whether a scholarly article or a note to a friend. His enthusiasm was contagious, and many of his colleagues and students in the USC English department fondly remember his nimble discussions in classes and hallways.Although he had many hobbies, USC football was a special annual treat, even during the bad years. There were also many letters to the LA Times-a gleeful triumph every time his sly observations got published.Dave hated euphemisms like he "passed away" or "battled" Alzheimer's, so we'll say that he died on June 17, 2020 at age 83 after a long struggle with that cruel disease, which robbed him of his words. But he had a good life, doing what he loved, and we'll remember him for his wit and laughter and intellect. Dave is survived by his wife, Jane Gould, and his sons Jonathan and Sam, who carry on his love of language and learning.



